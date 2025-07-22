Former Cavaliers Guard Making Basketball Comeback
One former member of the Cleveland Cavaliers is making his way back to the floor overseas after spending two years off from basketball.
According to an official release, former Cavaliers and longtime NBA guard Ricky Rubio will be making a return to Joventut Badalona, the club he started his basketball career with.
Rubio would announce earlier in 2023 that he would be stepping away from basketball for an extended time for mental health, eventually retiring from the NBA after 12 years of service and nearly 700 games played. Rubio would soon make a brief return to the game overseas with Barcelona during their 2023-24 season, then missing the year to follow across the 2024-25 season.
Rubio was with the Cavaliers from 2021 to 2023 after being traded by the Timberwolves, where, in Cleveland, the longtime NBA guard would eventually wind up finishing his NBA career.
But now, Rubio has officially put pen to paper with the first professional team he suited up for, making for an endearing homecoming for the season ahead, bringing home a fan favorite name to his first-ever basketball home.
Rubio had a similar agreement in place with Badalona earlier last summer, though the deal would eventually be turned down by Rubio. But now, after time off, and an emotional message released by Rubio on the mental health battles he had gone through during his time off, the 34-year-old is signed on and ready to get back into the action for the coming season, where the journey all started.
Rubio was the fifth-overall pick by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2009 NBA Draft, spending time with a variety of squads throughout over a decade in the league, with not only the Cavaliers, but the Phoenix Suns and Utah Jazz as well.
During his time with the Cavaliers, he had played two seasons and 67 games for the franchise, averaging 9.2 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 5.1 assists on 35.7% shooting from the field and 31.3% from three.
