Cleveland Cavaliers Receive Stern LeBron James Warning
A potential reunion between LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers has been a hot topic this offseason, but of course, the Cavaliers would have to acquire him via trade with the Los Angeles Lakers in order for that to happen.
But does Cleveland actually want James? Rumor has it that the Cavs would actually prefer to keep their core intact, and if they want to trade for James and his $52.6 million salary, they would certainly have to gut their roster quite a bit.
However, Matt Fontana of Big Play doesn't think the Cavaliers should think twice about the possibility of landing LeBron, urging Cleveland to make the move if it's available.
"If there's a way you go get Lebron, you do it," Fontana said. "You go win this championship now while you can. ... One of the things that 2016 proved to me — there's nothing greater than winning a championship, and if you have a window to do that, you do everything you can to go for it."
Of course, James led the Cavs to an NBA title during the 2015-16 campaign, one year after returning to the Cavaliers for his second stint with the franchise.
Things are quite a bit different now, though. James is 40 years old and has dealt with a myriad of injury issues ever since signing with the Lakers in 2018, marking the second time he departed Cleveland. And would James actually fit with Donovan Mitchell?
The idea of bringing LeBron back is obviously tantalizing, but this isn't the 2014 version of him. This is a player who is over a decade older and was bounced from the first round of the playoffs each of the last two years.
Plus, the chances of a divorce between James and the Lakers seems relatively slim, so all of this is probably a moot point anyway.
