Cleveland Cavaliers Exec Speaks Out on Lonzo Ball Trade
In the midst of the Cleveland Cavaliers' offseason moves, the team made their big trade earlier last week with their decision to trade Isaac Okoro over to the Chicago Bulls in exchange for 2017 second-overall pick, Lonzo Ball.
In a one-to-one player swap, the Cavaliers decided to bring in a big addition to their backcourt in the form of Ball, effectively plugging into the role left by guard Ty Jerome in the second unit, and a serviceable starter who can run in place of a currently injured Darius Garland at the one if needed at the start of next season.
And now, with the trade becoming official on Sunday, Cavaliers' team president, Koby Altman, shared a statement on behalf of the team on the move.
“We are very excited about this opportunity to acquire someone with the skillset and versatility that Lonzo Ball brings to this team,” Altman said. “We have built a team for sustainable success and finding a way to improve around the edges has been our focus this offseason, and the addition of Lonzo represents part of that process."
"I would also like to thank Isaac Okoro for his professionalism, hard work, and the true grit he brought to the court during his five seasons in Cleveland," he said. "We wish Isaac and his family nothing but the best in the future.”
Ball comes off his first season back from two years off from injury playing 35 games where he averaged 7.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 3.3 assists on just over 22 minutes a night. With a new opportunity in Cleveland, he'll have a fully-healthy offseason ahead to get right after a season of getting his feet wet in Chicago.
As for Okoro, he now finds his way to the second team of his young career after 334 games played and 238 starts in Cleveland since being the team's fifth-overall pick in 2020. Through that span, he averaged 8.1 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.6 assists.
A big shift for both sides, but for Altman and the Cavaliers, one their seemingly confident in being a key piece to their aspired championship run come next season.
