Cavaliers Could Target Heartwarming Reunion With Fan Favorite
The Cleveland Cavaliers have already been fairly busy this offseason, swinging a trade to acquire Lonzo Ball and also signing Larry Nance Jr.
After bringing back Nance, could the Cavaliers pursue a reunion with another fan favorite?
Caleb Crowley of King James Gospel thinks so, naming Miami Heat forward Kevin Love as a potential target for the Cavaliers if and when the Heat buy him out.
"At 36 years old, Love's ability to fill a heavy-use role in the league has steadily diminished, but he is still capable of providing value in limited minutes," Crowley wrote. "With Cleveland, Love would serve in a slightly larger version of what Tristan Thompson has done in the last two seasons, primarily a mentor and an injury replacement option."
Thompson provided next to nothing for the Cavs this past season, so there really wouldn't be any harm in replacing him with Love.
Love played in just 23 games with Miami in 2024-25, averaging 5.3 points and 4.1 rebounds over 10.9 minutes a night on 35.7/35.8/69.6 shooting splits.
Yeah, it obviously wasn't pretty, but it's not like the Cavaliers would be relying on Love to play extended minutes. Plus, he is still a decent floor spacer, which could help open up Cleveland's offense in the scarce minutes he would play.
Love spent eight-and-a-half years with the Cavs between the 2014-15 and 2022-23 campaigns, helping lead the Cavaliers to a championship in 2016. It seems only right for the five-time Al-Star to end his NBA career in The Land.
Read More Cleveland Cavaliers Coverage:
MORE: NBA Insider Gives Update on Cavaliers' Potential LeBron James Trade
MORE: Lonzo Ball Shares Strong Expectation With Cleveland Cavaliers
MORE: Cavaliers' Dan Gilbert Backs Cutting-Edge Sports Experience in Cleveland
MORE: Cleveland Cavaliers Linked to Possible Reunion With Former Star
MORE: REPORT: Cavaliers Not Among Teams Pursuing 3-Time All-Star