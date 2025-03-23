Cleveland Cavaliers Return To Form, Snap Concerning Losing Streak
After a week of losses and concern that the Cleveland Cavaliers were headed in the wrong direction, the Wine and Gold snapped their four-game losing streak with a dominant 120-91 win over the Utah Jazz.
The Cavaliers finally again looked like the Eastern Conference-leading team they are.
Cleveland was creating turnovers, knocking down threes, attacking the paint, and moving the ball, which are all things they've done well all season.
However, it wasn't smooth sailing through the entire game.
The Cavs continued some of their bad habits in the first half. They only scored 51 points while shooting 38 percent from the floor and 12 percent from behind the arc in the first 24 minutes.
All that changed in the third quarter when the Cavaliers started the second half on a 15-0 run and never looked back.
Cleveland went on to shoot 53 percent from the floor and 35 percent from three in the final 24 minutes of the game, extending their lead to 32 points at one point.
Still, Cleveland's backcourt duo of Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell struggled at the beginning of the game and combined to score just 28 points while shooting 34 percent from the floor.
The Cavs need their All-Stars to continue to build on this win before the playoffs start.
Mitchell stressed after the game that the Cavaliers "haven't turned the corner" yet and still have one more game of this West Coast road trip before returning home.
However, this is still a massive step in the right direction for a team that has faced the most adversity of the season over the last week.
