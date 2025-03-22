Cavaliers Superstar Gets Honest On Cleveland's Losing Streak
So far, the Cleveland Cavaliers' season can be defined by streaks.
They've gone on three winning streaks that have lasted ten games or longer, but now they're going through a different type of stretch.
After Cleveland's loss to the Phoenix Suns on Friday night, the Cavaliers have now lost four in a row.
Donovan Mitchell got honest after the game and shouldered much of the blame for how the team has been playing over the last week.
"It's been like this for the last four games, and we've lost four straight. I have to be better. Simple as that," said Mitchell.
"You can point to all of these different things. Yeah, [Kevin Durant] having 30 [points] or whatever, [expletive] all that. It's on me. I have to be better for the group. I've been good for the group all year, and this is on me."
While Mitchell has repeatedly proven he's one of the NBA's superstar players, he certainly has been struggling over the last few games.
In Cleveland's last four matchups, Mitchell is averaging just 18.5 points a game while shooting 29 percent from the floor and a staggering 16 percent from behind the arc.
The Cavaliers still comfortably have the best record in the Eastern Conference and have locked up a spot in the playoffs.
However, Mitchell's comments show just how urgently he feels the team and himself need to turn things around if they want to make some noise and make a run in the postseason.
