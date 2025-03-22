Cavs Insider

Cleveland Cavaliers Set Incredible Franchise History

The 2024-25 Cleveland Cavaliers set franchise history for the most three-pointers made in a single season.

Tommy Wild

Dec 20, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ty Jerome (2) celebrates with guard Donovan Mitchell (45) after hitting a three point basket during the first half against the Milwaukee Bucks at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
Dec 20, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ty Jerome (2) celebrates with guard Donovan Mitchell (45) after hitting a three point basket during the first half against the Milwaukee Bucks at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
Yes, the Cleveland Cavaliers are currently on a four-game losing streak and need to figure out some things.

However, the past week of games shouldn't detract from the historic season the Wine and Gold have put together thus far.

The Cavaliers fell to the Phoenix Suns on Friday night, but Cleveland set some incredible franchise history before the game ended.

Cleveland knocked down their eighth three-pointer of the game in the second quarter, making team history for the most three-pointers in a single season.

Here's how the current leaderboard stands:

  • 2024-25: 1,118
  • 2023-24: 1,108
  • 2016-17: 1,1067

Cleveland smashing this record shows just how dominant its offense has been at times this season. As a team, the Cavaliers are shooting 38 percent from the floor, which is the best in the NBA.

The long-range shooting has been a balanced attack all season long.

Cleveland's leaders in three-pointers made this season are:

  • Donovan Mitchell - 214
  • Darius Garland - 187
  • Sam Merrill - 112
  • Ty Jerome - 96
  • Max Strus - 94

This list doesn't even include the recently acquired De'Andre Hunter, who's shooting 48 percent from behind the arc, and Evan Mobley, who is knocking down his three-point attempts at a 38 percent clip.

With there still being 15 games left in the regular season, there's no question that the Cavaliers will extend this record even more.

The only remaining questions are how many three-pointers this Cavaliers team will make in a single season, and will another team ever break it?

