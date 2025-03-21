ESPN Flexes Upcoming Cleveland Cavaliers Game vs. Knicks
Even amid a three-game losing streak, the Cleveland Cavaliers still have one of the best records in the NBA.
They've also proven time and time again this season that they're true contenders to win the NBA Finals. The Cavaliers are a team that every NBA fan needs to know about and watch heading into the postseason.
ESPN is ensuring Cleveland gets the recognition it deserves and even flexed them into another primetime game at the end of the season.
The Cavaliers will take on the New York Knicks at 7:00 PM EST on Wednesday, April 7, on ESPN. This game replaced the previously scheduled Celtics-Heat game.
The Cavaliers have played the Knicks twice this season and have come out victorious in each of the matchups.
Cleveland's offense has especially shone in recent matchups. Against New York this season, the Cavaliers are averaging 126.0 points per game while shooting 54 percent from the floor and 42 percent from behind the arc.
Due to Donovan Mitchell's connection with both teams, Cleveland vs. New York will always draw plenty of eyes. The Cavaliers superstar is from New York and has been outspoken about being a Knicks fan during his career.
This was a key narrative following Cleveland's loss to the Knicks in the 2023 Playoffs, and there were even rumors he would request a trade to his hometown team.
However, that never happened, and Mitchell appears more than happy in Cleveland and playing for the Eastern Conference-leading Cavaliers.
