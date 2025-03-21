Cavs Insider

ESPN Flexes Upcoming Cleveland Cavaliers Game vs. Knicks

ESPN moves The Cleveland Cavaliers upcoming game against the New York Knicks to national TV.

Tommy Wild

Feb 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) drives to the basket against New York Knicks forward Precious Achiuwa (5) during the second half at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
Feb 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) drives to the basket against New York Knicks forward Precious Achiuwa (5) during the second half at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
In this story:

Even amid a three-game losing streak, the Cleveland Cavaliers still have one of the best records in the NBA.

They've also proven time and time again this season that they're true contenders to win the NBA Finals. The Cavaliers are a team that every NBA fan needs to know about and watch heading into the postseason.

ESPN is ensuring Cleveland gets the recognition it deserves and even flexed them into another primetime game at the end of the season.

The Cavaliers will take on the New York Knicks at 7:00 PM EST on Wednesday, April 7, on ESPN. This game replaced the previously scheduled Celtics-Heat game.

Donovan Mitchell (45) drives to the basket.
Feb 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) drives to the basket against New York Knicks forward Mikal Bridges (25) during the second half at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The Cavaliers have played the Knicks twice this season and have come out victorious in each of the matchups.

Cleveland's offense has especially shone in recent matchups. Against New York this season, the Cavaliers are averaging 126.0 points per game while shooting 54 percent from the floor and 42 percent from behind the arc.

Due to Donovan Mitchell's connection with both teams, Cleveland vs. New York will always draw plenty of eyes. The Cavaliers superstar is from New York and has been outspoken about being a Knicks fan during his career.

This was a key narrative following Cleveland's loss to the Knicks in the 2023 Playoffs, and there were even rumors he would request a trade to his hometown team.

However, that never happened, and Mitchell appears more than happy in Cleveland and playing for the Eastern Conference-leading Cavaliers.

Read More Cleveland Cavaliers Coverage

MORE: Former NBA Star Sends Stern Warning to Cleveland Cavaliers

MORE: Cavaliers Star Has Shocking Reaction to Recent Losing Streak

MORE: Is Cleveland Cavaliers' Three-Game Losing Steak Reason To Panic?

MORE: Renowned Analyst Shares Major Playoff Concern for Cavaliers

MORE: Analyst Believes Cavaliers Will Take Smart Approach As Playoffs Near

Published
Tommy Wild
TOMMY WILD

Home/News