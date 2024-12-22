Cavaliers Rookie Receives Interesting Grade For Season So Far
Jaylon Tyson hasn't cracked the Cleveland Cavaliers' rotation so far this season. That has more to do with the Wine and Gold's depth than Tyson as a player.
Still, there is potential in the 22-year-old guard-forward combo.
Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report recently gave out report card grades for the rookie class after the season's first two months.
He gave Tyson a "C+," primarily because of his limited role on the team. However, when Tyson played, there were some key areas to like about his game.
"Picked 20th in part because he was viewed as a player who could help immediately, Tyson simply hasn't gotten the chance. He often looks overqualified to be in the G League, so we can't knock him too badly for happening to land on a team with too much talent to give him minutes," wrote Hughes.
"Tyson got an extended 37-minute look in a Nov. 20 dismantling of the New Orleans Pelicans, and his efforts in that game suggest he could probably be contributing more if given the chance. He scored 16 points, grabbed 11 boards and handed out seven assists while going 7-of-12 from the field in that one."
The reality is that the Cavaliers have an abundance of depth at the same position as Tyson. Max Strus, Caris LeVert, Isaac Okoro (when he's healthy), and even Dean Wade are all proven NBA players who will jump Tyson in the rotation.
Perhaps the Cavaliers could turn to Tyson later this season if the injuries continue to pile up or they make a trade that subtracts their depth.
As for now, this is a fair grade for a player who simply hasn't had a true opportunity to prove themselves at the NBA level.