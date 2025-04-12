Cavaliers Rule Out Several Players for Regular Season Finale vs. Pacers
The Cleveland Cavaliers have one more game before their focus can officially turn to the playoffs, even though it's been several weeks since they clinched a spot in the postseason.
The Wine and Gold will play their final regular season game on Sunday afternoon against the Indiana Pacers, but many familiar faces will not be in uniform for the season finale.
Here is who has already been ruled out for the Cavaliers:
- Darius Garland - Out: Left great toe injury management
- De'Andre Hunter - Out: Rest
- Ty Jerome - Out: Left knee injury management
- Sam Merrill - Out: Rest
- Donovan Mitchell - Out: Left ankle sprain
- Evan Mobley - Out: Low back soreness
- Isaac Okoro - Out: Rest
- Max Strus - Out: Right knee injury management
- Dean Wade - Out: Rest
By looking at this list, it's clear that the Cavaliers are prioritizing health for the season's final game and want their rotation to be at 100 percent heading into the postseason.
This is obviously the right decision with the Cavaliers, who are locked into the Eastern Conference's No. 1 seed.
One player who isn't currently listed on the injury report is Jarrett Allen, who has played in all 81 games so far this season.
If JA plays on Sunday, it will be the first time in his career that he plays in all regular-season games. His previous career was 80 games during the 2018-19 season.
It will be interesting to see how long Allen stays in the game if he decides to play.
With how many normal rotation members will be out on Sunday, expect players such as Craig Porter Jr., Jayon Tyson, Javonte Green, Tristan Thompson, and Chuma Okeke to get the majority of the playing time.
