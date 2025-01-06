Cavaliers Sixth-Man A 'Player To Watch' As Trade Deadline Nears
It's difficult to identify the massive need for a team like the Cleveland Cavaliers, who have started the season with a 31-4 record.
Still, they'll be a team to follow as the trade deadline approaches because there are many different avenues they could take
ESPN admitted that not one specific player will certainly be on the move in the coming weeks. However, they did identify Caris LeVert as a "player to watch" due to his expiring contract and current value.
"How does a team with a league-best record make an in-season trade? It doesn't. But the Cavaliers could duck under the luxury tax (they are $1.9 million over) or look to explore trading their 2031 first-round pick with LeVert's expiring $16.6 million salary."
"LeVert could be a cap casualty in the offseason (the Cavaliers are right at the tax threshold this summer), but that is a conversation for June.
LeVert is the Cavaliers' most consistent reserve, shooting a career-high 50.4% from the field and 45.9% on 3-pointers."
This isn't the first time LeVert's name has come up in trade rumors recently, and it likely won't be the last before the deadline. Brian Windhorst echoed a similar thought process during a recent interview with ESPN Cleveland.
Financially, it makes sense for the Cavaliers to try to get out of the luxury tax. However, this is also a team that has a legitimate chance of making and winning the Finals this year. The front office should second-guess every move they make from now until the deadline.
If Cleveland does decide to trade LeVert, they better have a plan to replace his scoring value off the bench. A possible LeVert trade is one that comes back to haunt the Wine and Gold if they move him and their bench production starts to go down.