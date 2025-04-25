Cavaliers Facing Payroll Challenge After Evan Mobley's DPOY Win
On Thursday night, Evan Mobley made history for the Cleveland Cavaliers, becoming the first player to play for the franchise to win Defensive Player of the Year.
This award is well-earned for the All-Star forward who anchored one of the best defenses in the NBA during the regular season.
However, Mobley winning this accolade does create a new off-season challenge for the Cavaliers: managing their payroll.
Mobley signed a rookie contract extension last offseason with several incentives attached. According to ESPN's Bobby Marks, one was a $45 million pay raise if Mobley won Defensive Player of the Year.
The Cavaliers were already going to be in a payroll bind this offseason, with Donovan Mitchell's and Mobley's extension kicking in.
However, the 23-year-old's award will significantly increase Cleveland's salary to roughly $219 million for next season, putting the Cavaliers into the second apron.
One critical penalty for teams in the second apron is that they lose their ability to use their mid-level exception.
Will this affect whether the Cavaliers can bring back Ty Jerome? Does the front office need to trade another rotation player just to get more salary cap relief?
These profound questions could affect how the front office operates over the summer.
However, these are questions that will be answered in time.
Right now, Cleveland's main focus must remain on the playoffs, where they hold a 2-0 series lead over the Miami Heat.
Evan Mobley played a key role in Game 2, and the Cavaliers need him to be just as impactful in Games 3 and 4 in Miami if they want to close the door on the Heat on their home floor.
