Cleveland Cavaliers Star Guard Ruled Out vs. Sacramento Kings

Darius Garland will miss the the Cleveland Cavaliers' game against the Sacramento Kings to rest.

Tommy Wild

Mar 7, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) looks on during the third quarter against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images
The Cleveland Cavaliers' brutal West Coast road trip started on Tuesday night with a tight loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Cleveland has another opportunity to get back in the win column on Wednesday when it faces the Sacramento Kings, but it'll be without one of its All-Stars.

Darius Garland - Out (Rest)

Cleveland's star point guard Darius Garland has been ruled out against the Kings with rest.

Given the schedule, now is the perfect time to give DG a break.

Wednesday night's game is the second of a back-to-back, and the Cavaliers still have four more games in seven days before returning home to Cleveland next week.

Plus, Garland has been a silent iron man for the Cavaliers, having played in 64 of Cleveland's 68 games so far this year.

Darius Garland dribbles up the floor
Mar 18, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) moves the ball against Los Angeles Clippers forward Derrick Jones Jr. (55) during the first half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

DG is in the middle of a solid season after injuries hurt his overall stats a year ago.

The All-Star guard is currently averaging 20.9 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 6.7 assists while shooting 47.6 percent from the floor and 40.7 percent from behind the arc.

However, Garland has been working through a little shooting slump over the last month. In his last 12 games, he's still averaging 17.8 points but is shooting just 38 percent from the floor and 31 percent from behind the arc.

Hopefully, one game of rest is exactly what Garland needs to get back on track and come back with a strong showing in Cleveland's matchup against the Phoenix Suns on Friday night.

