Cavaliers Could Lose Breakout Guard to Team That Would Make Fans Sick
The Cleveland Cavaliers have been the best team in basketball for most of the 2024-25 NBA campaign, and it's mostly thanks to the extraordinary efforts of their Core Four.
Donovan Mitchell is a fringe MVP candidate, Evan Mobley is making a case for Defensive Player of the Year and both Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen have been tremendous in their respective roles.
However, the Cavaliers' terrific depth has been another key reason for their rise, and when you talk about Cleveland's bench, you immediately have to mention Ty Jerome.
Jerome has been one of the most pleasant surprises in the league this season, averaging 11.9 points and 3.3 assists over 19.6 minutes per game on 50.4/42.7/86.7 shooting splits.
But here's the problem: the 27-year-old is set to hit free agency this offseason, and the Cavs may not have the financial wherewithal to retain him.
Jerome will certainly be a highly sought-after commodity this summer, and Josh Cornelissen of King James Gospel already sees one very annoying potential team that could still the breakout guard away from the Cavaliers: the Detroit Pistons.
And why would that be so rough? Because much-maligned former Cleveland coach J.B. Bickerstaff is now leading the way for the Pistons.
"Adding Ty Jerome could be the next step in that growth as a team, and he already has familiarity with Bickerstaff from their time on the Cavaliers last season," Cornelissen wrote. "Detroit has a couple of pseudo point guards in Cunningham and Jaden Ivey; if they don't retain Dennis Schroder, they could replace him with Ty Jerome."
The Pistons have actually been playing some impressive basketball under Bickerstaff, too, so they may represent an appealing destination for free agents this offseason.
Losing Jerome to Detroit is actually a realistic possibility.
