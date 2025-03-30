Cavs Insider

Cavaliers Star Shares Formula for A Victory vs. Clippers

The Cleveland Cavaliers must get off to a good start in their matchup vs. the Los Angeles Clippers.

Mar 18, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) moves the ball against Los Angeles Clippers forward Derrick Jones Jr. (55) during the first half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
The Cleveland Cavaliers have not played their best basketball since returning from the All-Star break.

One of their losses on a season-high four-game losing streak came from the Los Angeles Clippers, who exposed a weakness in the Cavaliers' game plan.

Luckily, the Cavaliers will have another shot at the Clippers on Sunday, and Darius Garland broke down exactly what Cleveland needs to do to tie up the season series.

Garland said the key against the Clippers on Sunday will be "Just getting off to a good start."

"Of course, we want to win the game, but we have to come out with some energy. When the ball is tipped, we have to be ready to play."

Cleveland's defense struggled in the first half of the first matchup, allowing the Clippers to shoot 51 percent from the floor and 52 percent from behind the arc.

Yes, the Cavaliers need to get back on track with their offense, but they can't allow the Clippers to shoot the ball this well.

Mar 14, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Darius Garland (10) prepares to drive against defender Memphis Grizzlies shooting guard Desmond Bane (22) in the 4th quarter of the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Memphis Grizzlies game at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Smith-Imagn Images / Matthew Smith-Imagn Images

Outside of a quick start, DG mentioned the Cavaliers must increase their physicality against a tough Clippers team, specifically on defense.

"Try to be more physical on the ball off the ball. Try to limit them to one shot and get out in transition. Just play our brand of basketball; be us. Start the game with high energy though, for sure," continued Cleveland's star guard.

The Cavaliers shouldn't fear any team in the NBA. They have no reason to.

However, if the Cavs can't lock down on defense earlier and run the offense to their speed, it'll be difficult to defeat the Clippers on Sunday.

