Cavaliers Star Stepped Up In Game 2 Win Over Heat
It's no secret how good of a defender Evan Mobley is, but if the Cleveland Cavaliers are going to win the NBA Finals this year, they will need more from him on the offensive end of the floor.
The All-Star forward had a below-average offensive performance in Game 1 against the Miami Heat but bounced back in Cleveland's Game 2 victory to remind everyone just how impactful of a player he can be with the ball in his hands.
Cleveland's head coach, Kenny Atkinson, was a huge fan of what he saw from Mobley and gave him plenty of praise after the game.
"Great. I thought he was great. I thought he met the moment. I knew it. I saw him working on his game these last two days. Like, he worked twice as much as anybody. He's got that something. He's destined to be great," said Atkinson.
After scoring nine points in Game 1, Mobley recorded 20 points while shooting 70 percent (7-for-10) from the floor and even knocked down 50 percent (3-for-6) of his three-point attempts.
One of these three-pointers even came in a historic second quarter for Cleveland's offense.
These points were well-earned, too.
Miami has two solid rim protectors in Bam Adebayo and Kel'el Ware, who have made Mobley and Jarrett Allen work for their buckets down low.
Even though Mobley's offensive development has received much attention throughout the season, Atkinson still pointed out how impactful he was on the defensive end of the floor, too.
"I thought he was outstanding on both ends tonight."
While Mobley gave a great performance, the Cavaliers need him to keep this up against the Heat for the rest of the series and beyond.
