Concerning Stat Could Jeopardize Cavaliers Championship Hopes
The Cleveland Cavaliers were arguably the best team in the NBA during the regular season, and their early return from Game 1 over the Miami Heat shows that they could be just as dangerous in the playoffs.
However, there is still one concern with this roster that could jeopardize their chances of winning a championship this year.
Neil Paine of ESPN recently found one stat for every playoff team that could "sink" their hopes of winning the Finals.
The analyst highlighted their lack of playoff experience for the Cavaliers as a concern moving forward.
Even though the Cavaliers have Donovan Mitchell and Max Strus, who know what it's like to go on long playoff runs, the rest of the roster is far behind them.
(Yes, the Cavaliers do have Tristan Thompson, but he likely won't see many minutes in big moments.)
Paine noted, "While the Cavs' roster average of around 658 minutes, weighted by how much each player played this season, is higher than the comically low number we saw from Oklahoma City last season, it's still on the low side by historical standards."
"Teams with between 500 and 1,000 previous postseason minutes on average tend to win slightly fewer games in the playoffs than we would expect based on their regular-season ratings."
With so much that can go wrong in a playoff series, Cleveland is in a pretty good spot if their biggest concern is that they have a core of players who haven't played in big postseason moments yet.
The analyst also realizes this and points out that their lack of experience is a "minor concern for Cleveland, but a concern nonetheless."
The only way to get experience is to play against tough opponents.
Kenny Atkinson mentioned that their series against the Heat would make them a better team in the long run, and hopefully, it will give the Cavaliers the experience they need as they get deeper into the postseason.
