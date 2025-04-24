Cleveland Cavaliers Make Amazing NBA Playoff History vs. Heat
The Cleveland Cavaliers finished the regular season with the best offensive rating in the NBA, and the Miami Heat are learning the hard way why they're such a dangerous team.
The Wine and Gold got off to a slow shooting start at the beginning of Game 2 for their standards.
However, the Cavaliers picked it up in the second quarter and even set NBA playoff history with an offensive explosion in the 12-minute stretch.
The Cavaliers made 11 of their 16 three-point attempts (68 percent) in the second quarter of Game 2, which is the most three-pointers in a postseason quarter since the play-by-play era started (1997-98).
The most impressive part of this stat is that it wasn't just one player who took over the game; multiple Cavaliers got involved with the long-range shooting party.
Here's a breakdown of who made three-pointers in the historic second quarter:
- Max Strus - three
- Donovan Mitchell - two
- De'Andre Hunter - two
- Sam Merrill - two
- Evan Mobley - one
- Isaac Okoro - one
One of the key questions surrounding the Cavaliers heading into the postseason was whether they could keep shooting the three-ball at an elite rate.
Cleveland is seemingly answering that question with their impressive shooting through the first six quarters of the playoffs.
The Wine and Gold connected on 42 percent of their shots from behind the arc in Game 1 and are clearly off to an impressive shooting start in Game 2 as well.
Hopefully, this shooting will continue throughout the rest of the series.
Read More Cleveland Cavaliers Coverage
MORE: Concerning Stat Could Jeopardize Cavaliers Championship Hopes
MORE: Formula for A Cleveland Cavaliers Game 2 Win vs. Miami Heat
MORE: Cavaliers Guard Loses Out On Winning Major NBA Award
MORE: Cavaliers Coach Identifies Where Team Must Be Better vs. Heat
MORE: Anonymous NBA Player Calls Cleveland Cavaliers A 'Scary Team'