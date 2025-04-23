Formula for A Cleveland Cavaliers Game 2 Win vs. Miami Heat
The Cleveland Cavaliers may have won Game 1 of their series against the Miami Heat, but things are going to get tougher from here.
As the Cavaliers shift their focus to Game 2, these are the key areas that will lead the Wine and Gold to a 2-0 series lead.
Cavaliers Guards Continue To Attack
Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell combined for 57 points while shooting 58 percent (21-for-36) from the floor. It was a great start for Cleveland's backcourt, and they could keep it up in Game 2.
Cleveland's guards found success by exploiting one of Miami's biggest weaknesses, Tyler Herro's lackluster defense.
Herro is one of the Heat's best scorers, so he's going to be on the floor in big moments.
Whether he's guarding Garland, Mitchell, or even Ty Jerome, Cleveland's guards must keep attacking him and force Erik Spoelstra and the Heat to respond.
Rebounding Battle
Out of all the areas the Cavaliers must improve on heading into Game 2, Kenny Atkinson identified rebounding as one of the most important areas the team needs to be better at.
Cleveland may have outrebounded Miami in Game 1 (42-37), but Atkinson still thinks his Cavaliers need to grab more defensive boards to limit the Heat's second-chance opportunities.
Game 2 will be telling to see if the Cavaliers have made an adjustment to grab more rebounders or if this will remain an issue for the remainder of the season.
Get De'Andre Hunter Involved
The Cavaliers' bench (specifically Ty Jerome) was spectacular in Game 1. However, Cleveland must get another one of their key reserves involved on the offensive end.
De'Andre Hunter was held scoreless on just four shot attempts, none of which were three-pointers, in 16 minutes.
Cleveland's mid-season acquisition is known for being a three-and-D threat, but wasn't a major factor in the series opener.
When Cleveland's second unit checks in, Jerome should get more attention from Miami's defense, which could open up more opportunities and looks for Hunter.
