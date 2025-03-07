Charles Barkley Makes Extremely Bold Cleveland Cavaliers Statement
There's about a month left in the regular season, but the fate of the Cleveland Cavaliers playoff hopes is already secured.
With their win over the Miami Heat on Wednesday, the Wine and Gold officially became the first team this season to clinch a playoff berth.
However, one former NBA player doesn't think the Cavaliers will be just another playoff team this year.
Charles Barkley confidently said on NBA on TNT that Cleveland will be one of the teams playing in this year's championship.
"Man, the Cleveland Cavaliers are going to the Finals. The Cleveland Cavaliers are going to the Finals. The Celtics - that's going to be a great series if the play the Celtics - but right now, I'm telling y'all, and I told you to book it last week, the Cleveland Cavaliers are going to the NBA Finals," said Barkley on Thursday night.
The Cavaliers have dominated the Eastern Conference all season long. However, some still consider the reigning champion Boston Celtics, to be the team to beat in the East.
It's bold for Barkley to claim the Cavaliers will be playing in the championship while also alluding that they would beat the Celtics in a potential postseason series.
As it stands, the Cavaliers currently have an 8.0-game lead over Boston for the No. 1 seed in the East. Clinching that seed in the postseason would be critical for a possible Cavs-Celtics playoff matchup.
Cleveland knows their overall success this season will be determined by how deep they make it in the playoffs.
If Barkley is correct and the Cavaliers do win the East and reach the Finals, then it'd certainly be considered a successful year for Cleveland.
Read More Cleveland Cavaliers Coverage
MORE: Cavaliers Legend Gets Major Promise In Return To Cleveland
MORE: Cleveland Cavaliers Historic Night Ends With Clinching Playoff Berth
MORE: WATCH: Cavaliers Fans Give Franchise Legend Roaring Ovation
MORE: New Stat Claims Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen Better Than LeBron, Giannis
MORE: Analyst Answers Cavaliers Biggest Question As Playoffs Approach