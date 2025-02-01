Cavaliers Urged to Consider Intriguing Trade with Bulls
With the NBA trade deadline less than a week away, the Cleveland Cavaliers are being mentioned in quite a few trade rumors and ideas. There is a chance that the franchise will opt to remain quiet, but they could look to add more to their roster with the goal of increasing their NBA Finals chances.
Bringing in more bench talent would likely be the best route for the Cavaliers.
At this point in time, a major starting lineup altering trade might be a mistake. Cleveland has great chemistry with the group of players it has already put together.
However, they could use more depth off the bench and more perimeter defense.
With that in mind, an intriguing trade has been suggested. In the trade proposal, the Cavaliers would pull off a trade within the Central divison with the Chicago Bulls.
Josh Cornelissen of King James Gospel has suggested Bulls' guard Ayo Dosunmu as a potential trade target for Cleveland.
Cleveland Cavaliers Receive: Ayo Dosunmu
Chicago Bulls Receive: Georges Niang, Jaylon Tyson, 2031 Second-Round Pick
Dosunmu would be a nice upgrade for the bench unit. He is a capable offensive player, but his defense could be a major game-changer for the second team.
Throughout the course of the 2024-25 NBA season with Chicago, Dosunmu has played in 38 games and started in 20 of them. He has averaged 12.2 points per game to go along with 4.6 assists and 3.7 rebounds.
In addition to his averages, Dosunmu has shot 47.9 percent from the floor and knocked down 34 percent of his three-point attempts.
At 25 years old, Dosunmu would bring energy and athleticism to the court. He also has one more season left on his contract, which would make him a valuable piece for next year as well.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what the Cavaliers choose to do ahead of the deadline. This is just an idea, but Dosunmu would make a lot of sense for Cleveland.