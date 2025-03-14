Cleveland Cavaliers Superstar Remains Out vs. Memphis Grizzlies
The only thing that could ruin what has been an already stellar season for the Cleveland Cavaliers is injuries.
That was the theme around this time in 2024, and some late-season injuries have started to creep up for the Cavaliers, including to their MVP contender.
Here's an early look at Cleveland's injury report for their matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies.
Donovan Mitchell - Out
The Cavaliers have already ruled out Donovan Mitchell for Friday's matchup against the Grizzlies.
This will be Spida's second straight game missed with left groin soreness.
Cleveland has survived in games Mitchell hasn't played, but how long that can last is a different question.
The Cavaliers not having their top scorer against a solid defensive team such as the Grizzlies will be another tough test for Cleveland's depth.
While it's disappointing that the superstar is out another game, the most important thing is making sure Mitchell is healthy and ready to go for the playoffs.
De'Andre Hunter - Probable
Mitchell's second game out is bad news for the Cavaliers, but there is some good news on the horizon. De'Andre Hunter is listed as probable to play on Friday after missing one game with an illness.
Hunter hasn't lost a game since joining the Cavaliers, and he's looking to keep that streak alive against the Grizzlies.
Since joining the Cavs, Hunter is averaging 14.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.3 assists while shooting 50 percent from the floor and 50 percent from behind the arc.
The forward has fit perfectly into Cleveland's game plan, and if Hunter plays, the Cavaliers will need him to step up on Friday, especially with Mitchell already being ruled out.
Read More Cleveland Cavaliers Coverage
MORE: NBA Legend Speaks Major Truth About Cleveland Cavaliers
MORE: Early Offseason Trade Idea Gives Cavaliers Needed Flexibility
MORE: Will Lack Of Playoff Experience Cost Cavaliers A Title?
MORE: Why History May Not be on the Cavaliers' Side This Season
MORE: Kenny Atkinson Makes Bold Declaration About Cavaliers Star