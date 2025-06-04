Cavs Insider

Devin Booker Helped Bring Cleveland Cavaliers Coach to Suns

The Phoenix Suns star was seemingly on board with the Cleveland Cavaliers' assistant becoming his next head coach.

Apr 4, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) during the second quarter against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden.
Apr 4, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) during the second quarter against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images / Winslow Townson-Imagn Images
It looks like Devin Booker was in full agreement of the Phoenix Suns hiring Cleveland Cavaliers assistant Jordan Ott as his next head coach.

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, Booker was not only involved in the Suns' coaching search in recent weeks but also had Ott as his top choice to become the Suns' next head coach, along with Phoenix's front office.

Ott was one of two Cavaliers assistants making the final round of interviews for the Suns' head coaching job, the other being Johnnie Bryant, a candidate who's also popped up as a potential name for the New York Knicks' new vacancy amid their decision to fire Tom Thibodeau.

Both of Ott and Bryant reportedly interviewed with Suns governor Mat Ishbia in-person on Tuesday following interviews conducted by new Phoenix general manager Brian Gregory, also with Booker taking part in that process. In due time, the verdict was clear that Ott would be their next lead voice on the sidelines.

As the Suns embark on an interesting offseason this summer, the efforts to include Booker into their head coaching conversations mark a clear signal: Phoenix wants their star happy, in the picture for the long-haul, and consulted as a part of major decisions for the team's future like this one.

Ott was hired to Cleveland's staff during the 2024 offseason, where he spent then would spend one year on the staff as a part of their 60-plus win regular season campaign. Before he took on his current assistant role with the Cavaliers, he spent three seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers from 2022 to 2024, along with spending time on the Brooklyn Nets' staff from 2016 to 2022.

Now, a new challenge is on the horizon for Ott to take on, and he'll have the full support of his superstar guard in the process.

