Cavaliers Linked to Western Conference Sharpshooter in NBA Free Agency
The Cleveland Cavaliers just suffered another disappointing NBA playoff exit, indicating that they need to make some changes this offseason after mostly standing pat last summer.
Of course, the problem is that the Cavaliers have financial ramifications to worry about, so it's not like they can spend big on the free-agent market. They can, however, pursue shrewd signings to best supplement Donovan Mitchell and the rest of their roster.
Caleb Crowley of King James Gospel has identified who he feels could comprise a terrific addition for Cleveland, nominating Los Angeles Clippers wing Amir Coffey.
"Adding another two-way sharpshooting wing could elevate Cleveland's forward rotation into a higher echelon," Crowley wrote. "Placing Coffey alongside [De'Andre] Hunter and Dean Wade gives the Cavs an opportunity to run big yet athletic lineups to complement Donovan Mitchell's shifty and quick approach to the game. While the Clippers will undoubtedly hope to retain Coffey, the Cleveland Cavaliers must make their best pitch to steal the underrated talent to The Land."
Coffey is slated to hit the open market and surely won't cost a ton, but he would absolutely represent a great pickup for a Cavs team that could use a wing that plays both ends of the floor.
This past season, the 27-year-old averaged a career-high 9.7 points per game on 47.1/40.9/89.1 shooting splits, good for a robust true-shooting percentage of 61.4 percent.
Coffey, who played his collegiate basketball at the University of Minnesota, went undrafted but landed with Los Angeles in 2019 and has been a member of the Clippers ever since.
The Hopkins, Mn, native is a lifetime 38.4 percent three-point shooter who possesses solid size at 6-foot-7, giving him the ability to guard multiple positions defensively.
Coffey is the exact type of player the Cavaliers need, and he shouldn't break the bank.
