Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell Says Cleveland 'Won Me Over'
Donovan Mitchell's future with the Cleveland Cavaliers seemed up in the air the moment they traded for him from the Utah Jazz heading into the 2022 NBA season.
The superstar even admitted he thought he was going to be traded to his hometown team: the New York Knicks.
However, the Cavaliers' front office took a massive gamble, and it paid off.
After two seasons of playing in Wine and Gold, Mitchell chose to sign an extension with the Cavaliers and call Cleveland home for the foreseeable future.
Coming off his third season with the Cavaliers, Mitchell did an exclusive interview with FOX Sports and called it "one of the best seasons of my life."
"I'm glad I'm here. Obviously, it's no secret: Did I want to go home? I mean, yeah, sure. But coming here, seeing the group we had, understanding what we could continue to build, it wasn't long before I was like, man, this is special."
Mitchell has always valued winning, and this special group surprised everyone by winning 62 games and clinching the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.
Even though the Cavs are down 2-1 to the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, this roster is set up to be a contender for the next few seasons.
However, the All-Star shooting guard told FOX Sports that he's happy playing in the city for reasons other than basketball.
"The city of Cleveland has really won me over. I really enjoy being there. It feels like home," continued Mitchell.
"That's my biggest thing. Basketball is going to be basketball. But you spend most of your time there and I feel like it's home. It feels safe. I feel like I'm at peace. And that's truly one of the biggest things for me."
Just as much as Mitchell has enjoyed playing for the Cavaliers, their fans have just as much enjoyed watching him play in Cleveland.
The star has repeatedly received "M-V-P" chants when taking foul shots these playoffs, and his never-give-up mentality perfectly represents those living in the city.
So far, Cleveland and Mitchell have been a perfect match, and hopefully it stays that way for a long time.
