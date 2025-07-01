Former Cleveland Cavaliers Guard Signs With Division Rival, Per Report
Caris LeVert has established himself as one of the NBA's top reserve players and had a significant impact on the Cleveland Cavaliers during the four seasons he spent with the Wine and Gold.
However, LeVert was traded at last season's deadline and became a free agent following the end of the NBA's league year.
ESPN's Shams Charania reported on Monday evening that LeVert is signing a two-year, $29 million deal with the Detroit Pistons to return to the same division as the Cavaliers.
With this deal, LeVert is also reuniting with former Cleveland head coach J.B. Bickerstaff.
The 30-year-old found a lot of success in Bickerstaff's system during their time in Cleveland, and the same should happen in Detroit.
LeVert is fresh off another stellar season, splitting his time with the Cavaliers and Atlanta Hawks.
He averaged 12.1 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 3.4 assists while shooting 46 percent from the floor and 37 percent from behind the arc in 64 games.
Just like how LeVert offered a solid scoring option and veteran leadership in Cleveland and Atlanta, the veteran forward should play a similar role with the Pistons next season.
Detroit finally made it back to the postseason but could use more playoff-experienced players to help Cade Cunningham, Asar Thompson, Jaden Ivey, and the rest of the young core to get over the hump.
With the Cavaleirs and Pistons playing in the same division, Cleveland is set to face off against the former Cavalier four times next season.
