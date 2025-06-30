Grading The Cleveland Cavaliers' Lonzo Ball Trade
The Cleveland Cavaliers kicked off the NBA offseason by pulling off a rather substantial trade, sending Isaac Okoro to the Chicago Bulls for Lonzo Ball.
ESPN's Shams Charania was the first to report the trade.
Let's grade the recent trade by the Cavaliers and analyze how it affects the roster.
Cleveland Cavaliers Lonzo Ball Trade: B+
The Cavaliers addressed multiple roster needs with a single trade.
Starting with the roster fit, Ball's arrival in Cleveland provides the team with another ball-handler and playmaker off the bench, which the Cavaliers desperately need, given that Ty Jerome is an unrestricted free agent.
The guard is also a phenomenal defender who can lock down either guard position. This was something the Cavaliers desperately needed in the playoffs last season.
Okoro has developed into a solid three-and-D player since being drafted in 2020. However, the Cavaliers already have multiple other players with similar skills on the roster: De'Andre Hunter, Dean Wade, and Sam Merrill.
Trading the former fifth-overall pick for a player who provides versatility to the lineup is a great move by the front office.
This move was also a great swap in terms of financial implications.
With this trade, the Cavaliers are also saving a little bit of money. Not much, about $1 million. However, any way that Cleveland can give itself any financial flexibility as a second-apron team is a win.
The only aspect really holding this trade back from receiving a higher grade is Ball's injury history.
The 27-year-old has never played more than 63 games in a regular season and has missed two consecutive seasons (2022-24) due to a knee injury.
While Ball did have a bounceback season last year, he still only played 35 games and averaged 22.2 minutes a night.
When Ball is healthy, he can be one of the most dynamic players in the league, but that's a big if.
Overall, the Cavaliers traded from a surplus to acquire a player who can bring a different look to the roster.
This was a more than solid move by Cleveland's front office.
