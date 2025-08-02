Cavs Insider

Cavaliers Should Consider A Reunion With Versatile Veteran Guard

Re-signing this veteran free agent could be a great way for the Cleveland Cavaliers to round out their roster.

Mar 23, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Javonte Green (8) looks down court to pass against the Utah Jazz during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Peter Creveling-Imagn Images
The Cleveland Cavaliers have made some solid moves since the start of the offseason, but the front office still has some critical decisions to make. 

The Wine and Gold have one more open roster spot available, and the Cavaliers have to decide what type of player they want to fill that vacancy.

They could look to add a player with veteran and locker room leadership, or they could prioritize a player who may be alright with not having a spot in the rotation, but is ready to contribute key minutes off the bench in a specialized role.

One excellent option for Cleveland could be a reunion with free agent guard Javonte Green.

Donovan Mitchell (45) high-fives with guard Javonte Green (8) in the fourth quarter
Green joined the Cavaliers roster later in the season, after being bought out by the New Orleans Pelicans in the middle of February.

The 32-year-old only appeared in 18 games for the Cavaliers, but provided a spark off the bench in the games he did play in, especially on the defensive end.

For example, against the Chicago Bulls on March 3, Green scored 11 points and grabbed six rebounds in 18 minutes. He had a similar performance against the Memphis Grizzlies on March 14, sprinkling the box score with four rebounds, two assists, one steal, and 10 points.

He’s the type of player who can have a significant impact on a limited role, and even step into the starting rotation if needed. 

If Green is interested in playing a similar role he had on the Cleveland during their playoff stretch last season, then the front office should consider adding him as the final member of the 2025-26 team.

