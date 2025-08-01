Cleveland Cavaliers Guard Named One Of NBA's Hidden Gems
The Cleveland Cavaliers have become one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference because of the stars the front office has drafted and acquired through trade.
However, they’re considered true championship contenders because of their under-the-radar acquisitions.
Dan Favale of Bleacher Report recently identified each team’s “most disrespected hidden gem,” and named Cleveland’s best find as Sam Merrill, who recently re-signed with the Cavaliers on a four-year, $38 million deal.
“Merrill's payday did not come out of nowhere. His meld of long-range volume and efficiency is anomalous. Among everyone who has tallied at least as many minutes as him over the past two seasons (2,470), Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Donte DiVincenzo and Malik Beasley are the only players to average over 10 three-point attempts per 36 minutes while hitting them at a 38 percent or better clip,” wrote Favale.
Merrill has genuinely developed into one of the best catch-and-shoot three-point threats in the NBA over the last few seasons. Last year, he connected on 37.2 percent of his shots behind the arc on 5.2 attempts a game.
However, Merrill is much more than just a three-point specialist. He’s also become a solid defender, too, recording a defensive rating of 114 and 1.8 steals per game last season.
Favale made sure to give Merrill credit for his defense as well, noting, “The 29-year-old's defensive serviceability shouldn't be overlooked, either. He isn't going to shut down anyone, but he fights over screens and has little trouble tracking fellow pinballers around the half-court.”
Sam Merrill may not be a household name across the league, but it’s clear that he heavily contributor to Cleveland’s success on the court.
