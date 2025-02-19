Cavs Insider

Four Cavaliers Receive Injury Updates After All-Star Break

The Cavaliers return to action in Brooklyn on Thursday.

Feb 2, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ty Jerome (2) drives to the basket against Dallas Mavericks guard Quentin Grimes (5) during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
Following a week to rest and recover during the All-Star break, the Cleveland Cavaliers have made some injury updates ahead of their game Thursday in Brooklyn.

Guard Ty Jerome (calf) and forward Isaac Okoro (shoulder) are both listed as questionable against the Nets and will be game-time decisions. Dean Wade and JT Thor are out.

Jerome last played on February 10, having only missed Cleveland's 131-108 win over the Raptors. The Sixth Man of the Year candidate is averaging a career-high 11.4 points per game on 51.6% shooting and 42.7% from three.

Meanwhile, Okoro has been out since January 16 with a sprained right shoulder and has been absent from the Cavaliers' lineup for the last 14 games. The fifth-year wing will likely be battling for minutes with Max Strus and new addition De'Andre Hunter when he returns. Okoro suffered a similar injury in December that caused him to miss eight games.

Dean Wade suffered a bone bruise in his right knee during Cleveland's 132-129 loss to the 76ers on January 24, and Wade will likely continue to be out for the foreseeable future.

Cleveland is set to play the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday, with tip-off scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.

