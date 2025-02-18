Analyst Makes Bold Claim On Possible Cavaliers, Knicks Playoff Series
While the Cleveland Cavaliers have put together a historic season heading into the All-Star break, this season will mainly be judged by what they do in the playoffs.
There's no denying this roster is talented, but the Wine and Gold have largely struggled when it comes to the postseason.
One team that has routinely been a threat to the Cavaliers during the Donovan Mitchell era is the New York Knicks.
They were the ones to eliminate Cleveland in 2023 and have put up tough regular season matchups over the last two years.
However, ESPN's Brian Windhorst doesn't believe Cleveland should be too concerned about a possible Cavaliers-Knicks playoff series.
"I'm not staying up nights worrying about the Knicks. In all honesty, I don't think they're equipped right now to win 12 playoff games," said Windhorst during a recent appearance on ESPN Cleveland.
"Their team, to me, screams a great regular-season team. Thibodeau plays the guys crazy minutes, which will catch up with them. No doubt about it. He knows that they just don't have a very deep team."
Windhorst points out that he deserves the right to change his mind. New York's upcoming weekend matchup against the Cavaliers and Boston Celtics will be very telling of their ceiling.
Fans will immediately recall the two teams' playoff series in 2023 when New York dominated Cleveland in almost every facet of the game. However, this is a very different and deep team from two years ago.
The Cavaliers have much more depth on their bench and just added a true wing in De'Andre Hunter. Trusting players such as Ty Jerome, Max Strus, Isaac Okoro, and Dean Wade to provide quality minutes will take much of the pressure and attention of Mitchell and the rest of the core four.
Windhorst also notes the number of minutes New York's starters have played this season. Mikal Bridges, Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, OG Anunoby, and Karl-Anthony Towns all average 35 minutes or more per game.
On the other hand, Mitchell, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen are playing about 29-30 minutes a game.
Never underestimate how critical fresh legs are during a seven game series.
Cleveland shouldn't feel content facing any team and must treat everyone as a threat. But as Windhorst alludes to, the Cavaliers shouldn't feel like an underdog against New York.
