Evan Mobley Delivers Strong Claim on What Makes Cavaliers Different
During the NBA offseason, many pushed for the Cleveland Cavaliers to break up their nucleus. Some wanted Darius Garland dealt. Others felt that Jarrett Allen should be moved. Heck, there were some who even though they should trade Donovan Mitchell.
But the Cavaliers opted for continuity, electing to hold onto their Core Four. The decision has paid dividends, as Cleveland owns the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference coming out of the All-Star break.
While discussing what makes the Cavs different during an interview with D.J. Siddiqi of Basketball Insiders, star big man Evan Mobley specifically pointed to the team's stability.
”I feel the difference is just our chemistry,” Mobley said. “Everyone is clicking on the same page and clicking at the same time. Everyone knows exactly where we’re going to be on the court and we’ve been having a great ball movement which has helped us a lot.”
Mobley in particular has taken a significant leap this season, as he is averaging 18.5 points, 9.1 rebounds, three assists and 1.5 blocks over 30 minutes per game on 56.9/37.8/75.4 splits. That led to his first All-Star appearance.
The Cavaliers' chemistry is also why many wanted them to shy away from making any jarring moves at the NBA trade deadline, such as trying to swing a deal for Brandon Ingram.
Instead, Cleveland added a great glue piece in De'Andre Hunter, and while it did have to sacrifice a couple of key rotational pieces in Caris LeVert and Georges Niang to complete the deal, Hunter seems to be fitting right in.
We'll see if the Cavs can cash in on their newfound success with an NBA championship in June.
