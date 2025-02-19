Cavs Insider

Cavaliers Sign Standout G-Leaguer to 10-Day Contract

The 24-year-old has been putting up numbers for the Canton Charge.

Memphis' Nae'Qwan Tomlin (7) reacts after the team scored during the game between University of Alabama at Birmingham and University of Memphis at FedExForum in Memphis, Tenn., on Sunday, March 3, 2024. / Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

As the NBA season enters a crucial stretch, the Cavaliers are attempting to perfect their roster ahead of postseason play. That was evident with the trade for forward De'Andre Hunter, and now, Cleveland president Koby Altman has moved toward filling out the back end of the lineup with high-upside athletes who can play spot minutes if one of the team's main rotation players goes down.

On Wednesday, HoopsHype's Michael Scotto reported that the Cavaliers had signed 24-year-old Nae'Qwan Tomlin to a 10-day contract. Tomlin is a lengthy wing at 6-foot-10 and 210 pounds and had been lighting up the G-League as part of the Canton Charge.

In 20 games with the Charge this season, Tomlin averaged 20.1 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 54.9% from the field and 38.3% from deep. On February 7, Tomlin exploded for a career-high 37 points against the Westchester Knicks.

Tomlin has had a unique path to reaching the NBA. He spent three years in JUCO between Monroe Community College and Chipola before transferring to Kansas State for his redshirt junior season. With the Wildcats, he helped bring KSU to the 2023 Elite Eight alongside fellow G-Leaguers Markquis Nowell and Keyontae Johnson. Tomlin's final season of eligibility came with the Memphis Tigers, where he averaged 14 points per game.

Tomlin went undrafted in 2024 and subsequently signed with the Cavaliers after playing for their Summer League team.

