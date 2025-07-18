Insider Breaks Down Cleveland Cavaliers' Latest Front Office Move
The Cleveland Cavaliers haven't had the splashiest offseason over the past few months by any means, but it's been one that's been both productive and positive on a road to furnishing a competitive group heading into next year, and even further, making moves both in the roster and in the front office.
The latest move from the Cavaliers this offseason was the decision to sign general manager Koby Altman to another extension– Cleveland's general manager since the 2017 season, and someone who's been with the franchise since 2012, now coming off the best regular season while he's been at the helm with a 64-18 record.
It's a decision that follows a common trend of this offseason, as well as last summer for the Cavaliers: maintaining stability and keeping this core in-tact for the long-haul–– something that NBA insider Brian Windhorst discussed during his latest interview with ESPN Cleveland following the Altman extension.
"The Cavs are making maneuvers to open up a five-year run here," Windhorst said. "Don't hold me to five, but they're trying to make a run with this group. They're trying to win a championship. Whether or not this group actually gets it done remains to be seen. They believe this is a championship roster."
"I think what they're doing is, they're trying to set a four or five-year window here where they can go for it. They signed all of their players, essentially. Their core players are all under contract, and now they want to get their front office under contract so that everybody can focus on the basketball court."
Last offseason, the Cavaliers remained busy–– signing new head coach Kenny Atkinson to long-term deal, while also extending Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley to their respective extensions to pair them with Darius Garland and Evan Mobley for the foreseeable future.
Now in the year following Cleveland's decisions to dish out those contracts, Altman's appeared as the one next in line for that extension to come his way, which, when factoring in the regular season results this team had with the moves made last summer, a long-term agreement adds up.
Putting pen to paper with Atman makes it to where the Cavaliers can have their established core on the floor, along with a strong head coach and executive leading the charge for seemingly the next half-decade.
Time will tell if it pans out in their favor, but at least when looking to next season's outlook, Cleveland could have a huge opportunity to surpass the results of their past showing in a big way.
Read More Cleveland Cavaliers Coverage
MORE: Cavaliers Forward Confident He Can Be Cleveland's Missing Piece
MORE: Cavaliers 2025 Draft Pick Won't Play in the NBA This Season
MORE: Cleveland Cavaliers' Forward Continues Impressive Run In Summer League
MORE: Cavaliers’ Jaylon Tyson Reflects on Rookie Year, Eyes Breakout Season
MORE: Cleveland Cavaliers Miss Out on All-Star Guard Free Agent