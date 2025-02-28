Insider Predicts Ty Jerome's Future With The Cleveland Cavaliers
There are plenty of different reasons why the Cleveland Cavaliers are considered true Finals contenders this season.
Outside of the core four peaking as a cohesive unit, Ty Jerome's breakout year has been a key to the Wine and Gold's success.
Even though the playoffs have yet to start, fans are starting to wonder if keeping Jerome long-term is an option, given his production and Cleveland's future salary cap situation.
Chris Fedor, Cavaliers insider for Cleveland.com, recently spoke about the Jerome situation on the Wine and Gold talk podcast and predicted the Cavs and the guard would somehow figure out a way for him to return next year.
"I think they understand that they're going to have to pay him to bring him back. And I think Ty wants to be back as well. And I think there's enough motivation from both sides to get something done that it's going to happen," said Fedor.
"He will be their priority this off season. It was going to be Caris LeVert, but that decision was taken out of their hands ... Now, their priority is going to shift to bringing back Ty. And I believe that they're going to."
Check out the full conversation between Fedor and Ethan Sands about Jerome's future and upcoming free agency.
Cleveland's salary will only increase from here, as extensions to Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen are set to kick in the coming years.
As Fedor mentions, the Cavaliers have to decide if they are going to be a first-arpon or second-apron team, and that choice could dictate if they re-sign Jerome.
The bottom line is that Jermoe has provided a spark for this Cavaliers team, which has missed the last few seasons. They have a window of contention opening, and they'll need Jerome to accomplish their goals.
It may be expensive, but the Cavaliers must do everything in their power to re-sign Ty this summer.
