Miles Bridges To Cleveland Cavaliers Speculations Can Be Laid To Rest
Even though the Cleveland Cavaliers selected Jaylon Tyson with the 20th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, Cavs fans have still be clamoring for a bigger wing. To be fair, that should still be a priority as this team needs to take this offseason seriously because other teams in the East are getting better and adding more talent.
At the start of July, Marc Stein of the Stein Line tossed the Cleveland Cavaliers into the mix of potential teams to make a move for Miles Bridges. The reports were that Charlotte desired to retain Bridges, while the player himself happened to be interested in the idea of exploring sign-and-trade options.
Last season the 6'7" small forward averaged 21 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. On the court he certainly would have made an impact for the Cavaliers, but it seemed like many fans and local Cleveland media members were not in support of adding Bridges.
Any chance of that happening can officially be laid to rest as of Saturday afternoon because insider Shams Charania of The Athletic announced that Bridges agreed to a deal to remain with the Charlotte Hornets.
The deal keeping him in the state of North Carolina is reportedly a three-year, $75 million deal.
With any chance of Bridges officially off the table, the Cavaliers will need to start searching elsewhere if they want to add more reliable depth to the rotation on the wing. Perhaps a player like Dorian Finney-Smith could be a good option if Cleveland cannot secure the services of Cam Johnson.
The longer Cleveland waits to do anything, the less choices they have shots at trying to acquire prior to this next season.