Mock Trade Has Cleveland Cavaliers Acquire Elite Nets Forward
The Cleveland Cavaliers and Brooklyn Nets forward Cameron Johnson have been heavily connected not just over the last few weeks but over the last year as well.
He would be a perfect solution to Cleveland's wing issue, and Wine and Gold should be doing everything it can to acquire the star forward.
With all that said, what would a trade between the Cavaliers and Nets look like for Johnson?
Derek Parker of Brooklyn Nets on SI put together a potential mock trade that would have Cleveland acquire Johnson while the Nets get back multiple future assets.
The mock trade is:
Cavaliers Receive: Cameron Johnson.
Nets Receive: Isaac Okoro, Georges Niang, Cavaliers 2031 first-round pick, and Cavaliers 2025, 2026, and 2027 second-round picks.
This is a lot to give up for just one player, but if this is what Brooklyn wants for Johnson, the Cavaliers should absolutely agree to this deal.
Okoro just signed a team-friendly contract through the 2026-27 season and is still young. He's already one of the best perimeter defenders in the league but is also blossoming into a reliable three-and-D player.
Even if the Nets don't believe he could be part of their future, they could always trade him for more assets later.
Georges Niang is an outstanding veteran presence in the locker room and has played some key minutes off the bench this season, but Johnson would be a clear upgrade over both Niang and Okoro.
One of the biggest factors is the draft picks the Cavaliers would be giving up.
Giving up an unprotected first-round pick six years in the future is risky, no matter what a team's roster looks like in the present. This shouldn't scare the Cavaliers away from trading it, but it would also make sense if they negotiate it to be a pick-swap or put some protection on it.
Cleveland must be cautious about how any trade may affect its overall chemistry, which is unique to this team.
However, acquiring Johnson would solidify the Cavaliers' title as championship contenders, and this mock trade would do exactly that.