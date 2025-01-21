Cavaliers Must Do Everything Possible To Acquire Star Forward
Over the last few weeks, the Cleveland Cavaliers and their potential plans leading up to the NBA's trade deadline have been the subject of much discussion.
They have one of the best records in the NBA but could still find an upgrade at the wing.
One player who continues to emerge as a trade candidate for the Cavaliers is Brooklyn Nets forward Cameron Johnson, and Cleveland must do everything possible to acquire him before the trade deadline.
Johnson is everything the Cavaliers are missing from their roster. He's a true forward who would slide right into their lineup as the starting wing between Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley.
Johnson is also an elite outside shooter and an above-average defender. He's currently averaging 19.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 3.0 assists while shooting 50 percent from the floor and 42.3 percent from behind the arc.
Although his usage would likely diminish in a potential trade to the Cavaliers, Johnson still has the skillset to be an elite player in Cleveland's system.
He is shooting 48.6 percent on corner threes and 43.5 percent on catch-and-shoot threes. Johnson would offer another weapon for Darius Garland, Mitchell, or any other of Cleveland's playmakers to pass to.
Kenny Atkinson recently admitted that his team has struggled against opponents with long, athletic forwards. The Cavaliers should add Johnson to address this issue.
For the Cavaliers to pull off a trade for Johnson, they'd likely have to give up some combination of Caris LeVert, Jaylon Tyson, Dean Wade, their 2031 first-round pick, and a package of second-round picks.
Yes, this would be a lot to give up, and the Cavaliers would be waiting for their future on Johnson's impact. However, now is the time to go all in on a player who is able to help Cleveland make a Finals push this season.
Johnson is also under contract through the 2026-27 season. He would be a key part of their core moving forward and not a rental, which should make the Cavaliers feel more comfortable giving up multiple valuable assets for him.
A Cameron Johnson trade likely wouldn't come cheap for Cleveland. However, he could very well be the difference maker in the Cavaliers winning the championship this season, and the front office must be one of the top teams pushing for a trade.