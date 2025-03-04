NBA Punishes Cavaliers Guard Following Comments About Referees
The Cleveland Cavaliers extended their winning streak to ten games following Sunday's come-from-behind victory over the Portland Trail Blazers.
However, it wasn't an easy win for the Cavaliers, and frustrations grew for the Wine and Gold due to some questionable calls from the referees.
The NBA even walked back some of the calls that went against Cleveland in their two-minute report.
Ty Jerome voiced his frustrations about the officiating after the game, and the NBA announced his punishment on Monday afternoon.
"Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ty Jerome has been fined $25,000 for public criticism of the officiating, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations," read the official release.
"Jerome made his comments to the media following the Cavaliers’133-129 overtime victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on March 2 at Rocket Arena."
Some of the specific comments Jerome made were, "I thought the refs were really bad tonight, especially Natalie. She was really bad."
He also called the officiating "ridiculous" and "horrendous" in other quotes.
Right after Jerome said this, it was evident the NBA would discipline him for the comments, and they didn't waste any time in doing so.
Even though the officiating was not the best, from Jerome's perspective, the Cavaliers guard was still instrumental in Cleveland's overtime victory.
The guard played 35 big minutes, scored 25 points, grabbed five rebounds, and dished out six assists.
Jerome even made a massive impact on the defensive end, grabbing six steals, which set a new career high for the veteran.
