Former NBA Champion Fires Off Bold Prediction for Cavaliers
The Cleveland Cavaliers have stunned the NBA world this season, establishing themselves as legitimate championship contenders after entering the 2024-25 campaign as relative afterthoughts.
But with the playoffs just around the corner, the Cavaliers appear to be kicking things into gear even more, and after a recent win over the Memphis Grizzlies, former Cleveland champion Channing Frye revealed why he feels the Cavs will win the NBA title this year.
“Tonight, No. 3 team Western Conference, Ty Jerome comes and balls,” Frye said on NBA TV. “You saw Evan Mobley (yeah I’m just throwing this lob to you) balling out, and that’s why this team is going to be dangerous. And I think that’s why they win a championship this year.”
Essentially, Frye feels that the Cavaliers are incredibly well-rounded and have a plethora of players who can beat you on any given night, and that is definitely true.
Cleveland has one of the best starting lineups in basketball, and that's thanks much in part to both Mobley and Darius Garland taking huge steps his season.
Not only that, but Jarrett Allen is a terrific defensive anchor, and we already know how outstanding of a player Donovan Mitchell is.
Obviously, it will be an uphill battle for the Cavs. They'll certainly finish with the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference and may very well claim the NBA's best record, but once the playoffs arrive, none of that matters.
Remember: the Cavaliers have still yet to make a conference finals appearance with this group, and Mitchell has never made it that far in his career. We'll see if Cleveland is able to overcome that lack of experience this spring.
