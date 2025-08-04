Ranking the Cleveland Cavaliers Top 5 NBA Trade Assets
Reportedly, the Cleveland Cavaliers aren't looking to make any big changes for the upcoming 2025-26 NBA season. Their campaign ended in another disappointing early postseason exit for the third year in a row, but this franchise is confident in its current core's ability to contend for a championship.
Even with LeBron James unhappy with the Los Angeles Lakers and possibly on the open market, the Cavs have turned down the idea of orchestrating a reunion with the King unless he were to get bought out. Bringing him back to Cleveland would require trading one or more of their major pieces: Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen.
Keeping the band together makes sense. This team won 64 games last season and should be among the favorites to make it out of a weakened Eastern Conference next year.
With their marginal improvements, some internal development, and better health in the postseason, the Cavaliers should have a good chance to make it to the Finals. Things can change quickly in the NBA, though. Should Cleveland want to swing a major trade this season, they have plenty of ammunition to get it done.
The Cleveland Cavaliers ranked by trade value in the 2025-26 NBA season
5. De'Andre Hunter
The Cavaliers got De'Andre Hunter for a bargain from the Atlanta Hawks last season, bagging him in return for just Caris LeVert, Georges Niang, three second-round picks, and two potential future first-round swaps. After the trade, he played incredibly well for Cleveland, averaging 14.3 points in just 25 minutes a night while shooting 49 percent from the field and 43 percent from deep.
He only played in 35 total games with the Cavs last year. With more time and chemistry together, he could take his play to another level next season. Or, Cleveland could flip him at the peak of his value.
4. Jarrett Allen
Jarrett Allen maintained his status as an elite interior force last season, anchoring a top-10 defense while shooting a league-leading 70.6 percent from the field on the other end of the court. At just 27 years old and locked down through the 2028-29 season for under $28 million per year, he's also one of the most valuable contracts in the NBA.
He makes enough money to be used as a primary part of any max-level trade while not breaking the bank for his team. Allen could fit into practically any system in the NBA and elevate both its floor and ceiling.
3. Darius Garland
At 25 years old, Darius Garland reasserted himself as one of the best playmakers in the league last season. He helped lead the Cavs to 64 wins while orchestrating the most lethal offense in the NBA.
Despite Cleveland's star-studded roster, they were still markedly better with Garland on the court, particularly on the offensive side of the ball. With him leading the charge, they put up 125.2 points per 100 possessions. With him on the bench, their offensive rating dropped to 118.5.
His impact was evident when he was unavailable and hampered due to his toe injury in these past playoffs. Any team in the NBA would be thrilled to trade for him at nearly any price.
2. Donovan Mitchell
Donovan Mitchell repeatedly proves himself as one of the most effective offensive engines in the NBA. He's garnered his detractors going back to his days with the Utah Jazz and has yet to advance to the Conference Finals, but his numbers indisputably point to the fact that he can lead a legitimate title team.
In nine playoff games this past postseason, he averaged 29.6 points, fourth-most in the league, behind only Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. He might not have a ring yet, but he consistently ranks among the upper echelon of superstars.
Still only 28 years old, he has plenty of time to chase the elusive Larry O'Brien, for the Cavs or any theoretical suitor. He didn't come in first in trade value for Cleveland, but through no fault of his own.
1. Evan Mobley
Part of the Cavaliers' improvement last season was largely due to Evan Mobley's emergence as a legitimate two-way star in his fourth year. He was named an All-Star, an All-NBA second team member, and the Defensive Player of the Year after putting up 18.5 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 2.5 stocks per game while shooting 56 percent from the field and 37 percent from deep.
Still only 24 years old, there's plenty more room for him to grow, too. If he can continue his ascension as a shooter and passer, he could quickly become not only the most valuable player on the Cavs, but one of the most impactful in the entire league.