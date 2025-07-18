NBA Insider Clarifies Cavaliers' Ty Jerome Decision
Ty Jerome quickly became a fan favorite last season and was one of the key reasons the Cleveland Cavaliers finished the year as the top seed in the Eastern Conference.
This is why it was surprising when the Cavaliers traded for Lonzo Ball and let Jerome walk once free agency began.
However, there's more to the situation than what appears on the surface.
ESPN's Brian Windhorst believes one of the main worries Cleveland had with its roster was whether its undersized backcourt of Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell could defend in key moments.
This concern was one of the key reasons the organization made the roster moves it did.
"I think there was a window where the Cavs could have kept Ty Jerome," explained Windhorst. "But I think when they saw what their opportunity was, which was to get a potentially better defender they could play on the perimeter, that that was the route they wanted to go because that's where they can be attacked. That's where the Pacers attacked them."
Indiana exposed one of Cleveland's biggest weaknesses in the playoffs when Tyrese Haliburton routinely drove to the rim uncontested at times.
Each guard has their flaws, but Ball has undeniably been a better defender than Jerome when he's on the floor and gives the Cavaliers much more defensive flexibility.
That said, Jerome's scoring boost off the bench can't go unnoticed either.
Hopefully, this decision to prioritize defense from the second unit will help the Cavaliers be a more well-rounded team and ultimately lead Cleveland to more playoff success next season.
