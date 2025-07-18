Cavs Insider

NBA Insider Clarifies Cavaliers' Ty Jerome Decision

Brian Windhorst shares why the Cleveland Cavaliers traded for Lonzo Ball, and let Ty Jerome walk.

Tommy Wild

Jan 18, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ty Jerome (2) celebrates his basket during the third quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
Jan 18, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ty Jerome (2) celebrates his basket during the third quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
In this story:

Ty Jerome quickly became a fan favorite last season and was one of the key reasons the Cleveland Cavaliers finished the year as the top seed in the Eastern Conference.

This is why it was surprising when the Cavaliers traded for Lonzo Ball and let Jerome walk once free agency began.

However, there's more to the situation than what appears on the surface.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst believes one of the main worries Cleveland had with its roster was whether its undersized backcourt of Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell could defend in key moments.

This concern was one of the key reasons the organization made the roster moves it did.

"I think there was a window where the Cavs could have kept Ty Jerome," explained Windhorst. "But I think when they saw what their opportunity was, which was to get a potentially better defender they could play on the perimeter, that that was the route they wanted to go because that's where they can be attacked. That's where the Pacers attacked them."

Lonzo Ball (2) handles the ball
Jan 1, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball (2) handles the ball during the third quarter against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images / Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

Indiana exposed one of Cleveland's biggest weaknesses in the playoffs when Tyrese Haliburton routinely drove to the rim uncontested at times.

Each guard has their flaws, but Ball has undeniably been a better defender than Jerome when he's on the floor and gives the Cavaliers much more defensive flexibility.

That said, Jerome's scoring boost off the bench can't go unnoticed either.

Hopefully, this decision to prioritize defense from the second unit will help the Cavaliers be a more well-rounded team and ultimately lead Cleveland to more playoff success next season.

Read More Cleveland Cavaliers Coverage

MORE: NBA Insider Makes Bold Claim on Cavaliers' Future

MORE: Insider Breaks Down Cleveland Cavaliers' Latest Front Office Move

MORE: Cavaliers 2025 Draft Pick Won't Play in the NBA This Season

MORE: Cleveland Cavaliers' Forward Continues Impressive Run In Summer League

MORE: Cavaliers’ Jaylon Tyson Reflects on Rookie Year, Eyes Breakout Season

Published
Tommy Wild
TOMMY WILD

Home/News