REPORT: Cavaliers 'Insisted' On Keeping Vital Player In Hawks Trade Talks
More details are emerging about the Cleveland Cavaliers' blockbuster trade with the Atlanta Hawks to acquire De'Andre Hunter now that were two days removed from the deal going down.
Who and what the Wine and Gold gave up in this trade has been a key talking point since Thursday, but now we're finding out some of the pieces the Cavaliers had no interest in giving up.
One player who Cleveland reportedly did not want to include in the trade package for Hunter was second-year guard Craig Porter Jr., per Terry Pluto of Cleveland.com.
"This wasn't discussed at the press conference, but I heard Atlanta pushed hard for Jaylon Tyson and/or Craig Porter Jr. to be part of the deal," wrote Pluto.
"The Cavs insisted they keep their young players, knowing they also need to build a roster for the future. Tyson and Porter also have shown they can help the team right now."
Porter's story of becoming an undrafted free agent, signing a four-year contract extension, and being considered a valued asset in trade talks is inspiring for any player entering the draft this season.
As it pertains to the Cavaliers right now , holding on to Porter and still landing Hunter is a massive win.
Yes, CPJ is a valued piece for the Cavaliers in the coming years, but as Pluto notes, Porter has also shown in many situations that he can help Cleveland win right now.
He scored 16 points during the Cavaliers win over the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday evening and dished out five assists in the victory against the Washington Wizards on Friday.
This report comes just a day after Chris Fedor reported that Atlanta had also asked for Jaylon Tyson along with Cleveland's 2031 first-round pick, which the Cavaliers refused to give up.
The front office's refusal to give up Porter, Tyson, and future draft capital proves that while they're looking to win now, they also want to ensure the longevity of this franchise and compete for years to come.
