Cavaliers Wing Describes Trade Deadline's Impact On Team Vs. Wizards

Cleveland's Max Strus explained the Cavaliers' slow start in the team's eventual 134-124 victory over Washington on Friday night.

Logan Potosky

Feb 7, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole (13) drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Max Strus (1) during the first quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
On Friday night, the Cleveland Cavaliers played their first game following the 2025 NBA Trade Deadline.

The team was without Caris LeVert and Georges Niang, who were both dealt to the Atlanta Hawks in Cleveland's trade for De'Andre Hunter.

Although the Wine and Gold came away with a 134-124 victory over the Washington Wizards, the team overcame some early mental adversity following the departure of two former rotation mainstays.

After the contest, Cavaliers swingman Max Strus described how it took a while for the team to settle into its usually strong rhythm.

"We weren't here, we'll be honest, to start the game," Strus said. "But, it's the NBA. At the end of the day, you've got to sucker up and play the game."

Cleveland trailed Washington 67-64 at halftime, as the opposition made 10 threes at a 45.5% clip from deep and shot 54% from the field in the first half. The Wine and Gold also committed nine turnovers.

But the Cavaliers were able to flip the script in the second half, outscoring the Wizards 70-57 to secure the win. Cleveland held Washington to just 6-for-22 (27.3%) from beyond the arc and 19-for-44 (43.2%) from the field in the game's final 24 minutes. Offensively, the Wine and Gold scored 40 points in the fourth quarter.

"We just kind of figured it out in the fourth quarter there and started playing a little bit harder and got some stops," Strus said. "And that fueled us [to] play a little bit faster, and [we were] able to get some easy ones in transition."

The Cavaliers' strong chemistry will enter a new chapter when Hunter makes his team debut. Time will tell when this occurs, but it could potentially be when Cleveland hosts the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday, Feb. 10 at 7 p.m.

Logan Potosky
LOGAN POTOSKY

Logan Potosky is an aspiring play-by-play sports broadcaster who, to date, has called approximately 350+ hours of professional, college, and high school sporting events. He is currently the Play-by-Play Broadcaster for the Lake County Captains, the High-A Affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. He graduated from John Carroll University in May of 2023 with a degree in Communication, with a concentration in Digital Media, and a minor in Entrepreneurship.

