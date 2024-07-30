REPORT: Cavaliers’ Isaac Okoro Receiving Sign-And-Trade Interest
The Cleveland Cavaliers‘ offseason has seen nearly all of its dominoes fall into place, except for the status of swingman Isaac Okoro.
Okoro, whom the Cavs selected fifth overall in the 2020 NBA Draft, remains one of the top restricted free agents available. Because he is a restricted free agent, Cleveland can either bring him back or use him as a piece in a trade.
According to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, “several teams” have indicated their interest in a potential sign-and-trade for Okoro.
The Cavaliers also addressed their wing depth in the 2024 NBA Draft by selecting Jaylon Tyson, who recently had a terrific performance in the NBA Summer League.
In terms of Okoro’s future, one option is that he signs a qualifying offer to stay in Cleveland for the 2024-25 season. The 23-year-old would make nearly $12 million and become an unrestricted free agent the following offseason, but the Cavs would then be above the luxury tax threshold and likely be forced to make a transaction that puts them back under.
Another option is that Okoro signs a multi-year contract with the Cavaliers. Should the wing agree to stay in Cleveland long-term, it would likely mean another player would become an immediate trade target. Who that could be remains to be seen.
The third option would be to deal Okoro in a sign-and-trade. Per Scotto, one of the teams to express sign-and-trade interest is the Brooklyn Nets. Brooklyn has a pair of wings in Cameron Johnson, whom the Cavaliers have reportedly expressed interest in, and Dorian Finney-Smith, who could be a potential trade target for Cleveland.
Ultimately, time will tell what the Wine and Gold decide to do with one of the key pieces of their defensive identity.