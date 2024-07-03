Cavs Insider

REPORT: Former Lakers Assistant To Join Cavaliers’ Coaching Staff

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Los Angeles Lakers Assistant Coach Jordan Ott has agreed to join Cleveland Head Coach Kenny Atkinson’s staff.

Los Angeles Lakers assistant coach Jordan Ott (right). / @wojespn via X
The Cleveland Cavaliers have started to navigate their offseason since the team’s hiring of Head Coach Kenny Atkinson was reported nine days ago.

The Wine and Gold have since selected forward Jaylon Tyson with the 20th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, reportedly signed 2024 March Madness star DJ Burns to their NBA Summer League team, and reportedly agreed to a contract extension with franchise cornerstone Donovan Mitchell.

Now, Atkinson’s coaching staff for Cleveland is reportedly beginning to take shape.

According to ESPN Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski, Jordan Ott has agreed to join the Cavaliers as an assistant coach.

Ott has served as an assistant coach for the Los Angeles Lakers for the past two seasons, helping guide the team to a pair of playoff appearances, including to the 2023 Western Conference Finals. But before his tenure with Los Angeles, he served as an assistant coach for the Brooklyn Nets for four seasons.

During his first two campaigns with Brooklyn, Ott was an assistant under then-Head Coach Kenny Atkinson, whom he will reportedly be rejoining with Cleveland.

Los Angeles Lakers assistant coach Jordan Ott (right). / @wojespn via X

Current Cavaliers Jarrett Allen and Caris LeVert were also members of the Nets during this time. Brooklyn fell in the First Round of the NBA Playoffs in both of these seasons.

Per Wojnarowski, Ott was a finalist for the Charlotte Hornets’ head coaching vacancy this past season, which was ultimately awarded to longtime NBA assistant coach Charles Lee.

With this latest report, time will ultimately tell if Atkinson will make any additional hires for his inaugural coaching staff at the helm of the Wine and Gold.

Logan Potosky is an aspiring play-by-play sports broadcaster who, to date, has called approximately 350+ hours of professional, college, and high school sporting events. He is currently the Play-by-Play Broadcaster for the Lake County Captains, the High-A Affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. He graduated from John Carroll University in May of 2023 with a degree in Communication, with a concentration in Digital Media, and a minor in Entrepreneurship.

