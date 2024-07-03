REPORT: Former Lakers Assistant To Join Cavaliers’ Coaching Staff
The Cleveland Cavaliers have started to navigate their offseason since the team’s hiring of Head Coach Kenny Atkinson was reported nine days ago.
The Wine and Gold have since selected forward Jaylon Tyson with the 20th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, reportedly signed 2024 March Madness star DJ Burns to their NBA Summer League team, and reportedly agreed to a contract extension with franchise cornerstone Donovan Mitchell.
Now, Atkinson’s coaching staff for Cleveland is reportedly beginning to take shape.
According to ESPN Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski, Jordan Ott has agreed to join the Cavaliers as an assistant coach.
Ott has served as an assistant coach for the Los Angeles Lakers for the past two seasons, helping guide the team to a pair of playoff appearances, including to the 2023 Western Conference Finals. But before his tenure with Los Angeles, he served as an assistant coach for the Brooklyn Nets for four seasons.
During his first two campaigns with Brooklyn, Ott was an assistant under then-Head Coach Kenny Atkinson, whom he will reportedly be rejoining with Cleveland.
Current Cavaliers Jarrett Allen and Caris LeVert were also members of the Nets during this time. Brooklyn fell in the First Round of the NBA Playoffs in both of these seasons.
Per Wojnarowski, Ott was a finalist for the Charlotte Hornets’ head coaching vacancy this past season, which was ultimately awarded to longtime NBA assistant coach Charles Lee.
With this latest report, time will ultimately tell if Atkinson will make any additional hires for his inaugural coaching staff at the helm of the Wine and Gold.