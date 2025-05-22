REPORT: NBA Finals Contender Has Interest In Cavaliers' Ty Jerome
The Cleveland Cavaliers' biggest free agency decision this offseason is to figure out if they want to (or can afford) bring back Sixth Man of the Year finalist Ty Jerome.
Koby Altman said Wine and Gold are "hopeful" they can re-sign Jerome, but the Cavaliers will certainly have competition in the open market.
Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com recently reported that the Denver Nuggets are interested in signing Jerome.
"Sources say the Nuggets have interest in Jerome, but they will probably be a first-round team," Fedor wrote.
The Nuggets were eliminated in the second round of this year's playoffs, but as long as Nikola Jokic is on the roster, they will always be contenders to win the championship.
A massive unknown surrounding Jerome's free agency is how much he will get from a team in the open market.
Fedor also shed some light on this mystery.
"One Eastern Conference executive who spoke with cleveland.com estimated Jerome's valuation to be $12-14 million annually - right around the non-taxpayer midlevel exception ($14.1 million) and a dollar figure that does not surpass what the Cavs could offer."
Jerome is coming off a season full of career highs. In his second season with the Cavaliers, he averaged 12.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 3.4 assists while shooting 51.6 percent from the floor and 43.9 percent from behind the arc.
The guard struggled a lot during the second round of the playoffs, but recent bias shouldn't let the Cavaliers give up on him so quickly.
Jerome was a key player in Cleveland's success last season, and the Cavaliers should do everything possible to keep the 27-year-old back for the foreseeable future.
