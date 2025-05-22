Where Did These Cleveland Cavaliers Stars Finish In NBA MVP Race?
The Cleveland Cavaliers were one of the best teams in the NBA during the regular season.
With that in mind, it isn't surprising that multiple of their star players were in the MVP conversation throughout the regular season.
The winner of the prestigious award was announced on Tuesday night, and multiple Cavaliers received recognition during the voting process.
Donovan Mitchell
Donovan Mitchell finished fifth in the MVP race, the highest he's finished in the voting throughout his career. He came in sixth place following the 2023-24 season.
Mitchell received one third-place vote, three fourth-place votes, and 60 fifth-place votes.
Spida put together one of the best seasons of his career, averaging 24.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 5.0 assists a game while shooting an efficient 44 percent from the floor and 36 percent from behind the arc.
Even though Mitchell took a step back to his teammate's room to grow and develop, he was still one of the best players in the NBA overall.
Evan Mobley
Evan Mobley grew the most out of any player on Cleveland's roster during the season.
Since entering the league, Mobley has been one of the NBA's best defensive players, as evidenced by his first career DPOY award, but he finally became the two-way player he had the potential to be.
After showing that he could be a true threat on both sides of the ball, Mobley came in 10th place in the MVP voting.
Mobley is just scratching the surface of the player he can be, so it wouldn't be surprising for him to be even higher in the MVP voting this time next year.
