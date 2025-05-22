Cavaliers Linked to Eye-Opening Trade Donovan Mitchell Would Love
The Cleveland Cavaliers' disappointing showing in the NBA playoffs demonstrated that their roster still needs some work, even if they just won 64 games.
While the Cavaliers have plenty of talent, the question is whether or not the pieces fit, and Cleveland could absolutely stand to make a significant change this offseason.
Perhaps that involves acquiring a three-and-D wing to help bolster the unit on both ends of the floor, and Caleb Crowley has identified a perfect trade target in that category: Phoenix Suns swingman Royce O'Neale.
"Last season, O'Neale averaged 9.1 points and 4.7 rebounds off the Phoenix bench. With the Suns preparing to blow up the core and move on from Kevin Durant, veteran leaders like O'Neale could be easy for the Cavs to add if the right deal is available," Crowley wrote. "For this to work, one of the Suns or Cavs would have to drop below the second apron. Considering Phoenix's uncertain future, it is reasonable to expect Arizona's basketball squad to maneuver themselves into the lower tax apron for future flexibility."
O'Neale is a former teammate of Donovan Mitchell's, having spent the first five years of his career with the Utah Jazz. He has always been a reliable three-point shooter, owning a lifetime mark of 38.5 percent from beyond the arc. He is also a versatile defender capable of guarding multiple positions.
Of course, the one major downside to O'Neale is that he stands just 6-foot-4, which one can argue puts the Cavaliers back to square one when it comes to not having enough size on the wing. However, Cleveland did add De'Andre Hunter back at the trade deadline, and Hunter is under contract for each of the next two years.
Having O'Neale off the bench could provide some much-needed depth for the Cavs, and perhaps the best part is Mitchell's familiarity with the 31-year-old.
