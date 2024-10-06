This Will Make The Cavaliers Offense Hard To Guard
The Cleveland Cavaliers brought Kenny Atkinson in to get a new perspective on their offense. While we're still waiting to see what that looks like in-game, the new head coach is dropping hints throughout training camp about what will be incorporated to boost their efficiency.
Something that Atkinson believes will make the Wine and Gold hard to guard is getting the ball in more players' hands and taking advantage of using multiple ball handlers in the offense.
"With the really good teams, there's multiple ball handlers," said Atkinson. "Think about it. Look at the teams across the league; there's a big that can handle, there's a guard, probably a guard and a perimeter guy that can handle."
Atkinson uses the Denver Nuggets duo of Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic, who won the 2023 NBA Finals, as an example of how effective this strategy is.
"The league's changed. I think it's a multi-ball handler league, multi-usage league, and I know from a defensive standpoint that's the toughest to guard. When you can just lock in on one guy, one action that they run, that's easier to guard," continued Atkinson.
So now we know that Atkinson likes the idea of using multiple ball handlers and getting more players involved in initiating the offense. But who exactly on the roster will be tasked with running the offense at times?
"We want to get to that point where you've got [Donovan Mitchell], you got [Darius Garland] and you got [Evan Mobley]. Now, you kind of have this three-headed monster. Then [Jarrett Allen], you know, JA's really made strides as that trail big ball handler. So when he comes in, when he's in that spread unit with that second unit, you can add him to the mix, too. I think it should be pretty hard to guard."
Atkinson has talked a lot about Cleveland's offense during training camp and explained how he plans to boost its efficiency. Fans will get their first look at this on Tuesday night when the Cavs play their first preseason game against the Chicago Bulls.